UPND ENVIED PF NONSENSE – LAURA MITI

She wrote

I wonder when we will ever stop this absurdity of arresting peaceful protesters. Nichani kansi?

By the way, disturbing news is that the UPND powerful have started the – Do You Know Who I am – in dealing with private matters. Bullying citizens.

I say, often, that many in the UPND really envied PF nonsense. They don’t get why they and their connected can’t throw their weight around – kaili ndiye being in power.

Unless pronouncements about a change in doing things are translated into firm action, against those harassing citizens, we will have a veneer of change while the rot citizens voted against continues to happen.

Naimwe ma citizens, why do you accept to be bullied🤦🏾‍♀️?