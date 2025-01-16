UPND EXPELS ITS NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER FRAZER MOONDE FOR ATTACKING GOVT ON SOCIAL MEDIA





By Tellah Hazinji



The UPND has expelled its National Management Committee member and Deputy Chairperson for Rural Development Frazer Moonde for attacking government on social media.





This follows last year’s Facebook post by Mr. Moonde where he indicated that he was being accused of committing crimes against his party and threatened to take legal action.





Announcing the development at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Party National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Mr. Moonde as a member of the highest committee in the party should have found a better way to address his grievances rather than taking them to social media.





Mr. Mweetwa says the expelled member knows the laid down rules and regulations to engage and air out grievances and that his actions were contrary to the UPND disciplinary regulations.



He explains that following Mr. Moonde’s actions, the committee recommended his expulsion from the party which it later upheld.





Mr. Mweetwa has since warned all party members to refrain from attacking its government on social media platforms failure to which disciplinary action will be enforced.



PHOENIX NEWS