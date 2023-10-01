UPND EXPOSES ILLEGAL PLOT ALLOCATIONS BY PARTY CADRES IN NDOLA

The United Party for National Development –UPND- in Ndola on the Copperbelt has revealed a scheme where some of its party cadres are allegedly involved in the unlawful allocation of plots to local residents of Ndola.

According to UPND youth chairperson, Warren Hinyama, the cadres had purportedly allocated more than 300 plots at kapalala market and an additional 30 plots along the Ndola-Kabwe road.

Mr. Hinyama has since condemned such actions and emphasized the party’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and made it clear that the UPND does not tolerate such illegal activities and has warned those involved that they will face charges.

And Ndola district commissioner Joseph Phiri called upon affected residents who had purchased these illegal plots from the said cadres to report the matter to the police, urging for transparency and accountability toward addressing this pressing issue.

PHOENIX NEWS