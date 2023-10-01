UPND EXPOSES ILLEGAL PLOT ALLOCATIONS BY PARTY CADRES IN NDOLA
The United Party for National Development –UPND- in Ndola on the Copperbelt has revealed a scheme where some of its party cadres are allegedly involved in the unlawful allocation of plots to local residents of Ndola.
According to UPND youth chairperson, Warren Hinyama, the cadres had purportedly allocated more than 300 plots at kapalala market and an additional 30 plots along the Ndola-Kabwe road.
Mr. Hinyama has since condemned such actions and emphasized the party’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and made it clear that the UPND does not tolerate such illegal activities and has warned those involved that they will face charges.
And Ndola district commissioner Joseph Phiri called upon affected residents who had purchased these illegal plots from the said cadres to report the matter to the police, urging for transparency and accountability toward addressing this pressing issue.
PHOENIX NEWS
These cadres are not a sacred cows. They must be treated like law breakers. Please deal with them so that all law breakers will understand the truth about the rule of law.
Deal with them hard. They have broken the law.
Just demolish those illegal structures so that even the buyers are taught a lesson not to pay for illegal plots.
Cadres brought down PF.
History repeating itself.
Sadly but not an issue that is plaguing Ndola alone. The President and OP that keeps him informed should know how deep set the problem is. The Minister of Local Goverment under which Planning authorities fall should take an interest also in some of the settlements that are being approved, how will services be provided in the non illegal settlements? Chipante pante planning without forecasting is retrogressive and will only mean problems will be the perpetual order of the day, is that how we want to spend our productive time?
Deal with folks who come into political office or their hangers on who are just land speculators. Cadres are just fronts. Deal with all of them, part of the crime clique.
It’s everywhere they are sharing the land even in Kalulushi it’s same, We thought we have voted party of rule kanshi they are worse than PF