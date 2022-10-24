UPND EXPRESS ANGER AT BEING OVERSHADOWED BY PATRIOTIC FRONT ACROSS ALL DISTRICTS

“We are frustrated at your leadership style where everything has to happen around yourself”

HH7 Gate Keppers Wrote:

Dissapointed with UPND as a Party

Mr President Hakainde Hichilema on several occasions we have advised to reorganise the party but Mr President you don’t want to act. It is so disappointing to see how PF have overshadowed UPND on this day in all district. How can the party fail to organise the membership to participate in good numbers. We can’t see any video and pictures of UPND members on social media but flooded with PF pictures. Mr President you are giving PF life again because of inactive SG failing to organising the structures. On this one Sir we can’t even hide you its you we are blaming. You are killing the party. We know your focus is to organise the economy and making the Zambian people happy but you are killing the party you have forgotten about your party. What explaination can the party given not to be invisible on important events like this? We are in government.

Nation events is another way of registering your presence and advertising yourself to the public. In campaings the party is not seen and on government the same. We are getting frustrated as people who believe in you and your leadership.