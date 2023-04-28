UPND EXTREMELY SCARED OF LUNGU – KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili says UPND must just live with the fact that former president Edgar Lungu will continue existing, wondering why they are so fearly of him.

And Kambwili has described the 20 NAPSA partial withdraw as a double edged sword where some liquidity will be posted into the economy from the payments, but it is not enough for people to meaningfully invest into their lives.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said the threat by the Registrar of Societies to deregister PF was the biggest joke of the year, claiming that Thandiwe Mhende does not have the power to do what she has threatened to do.

Asked if the move was aimed and pushing the PF towards a convention on order to provide clarity on where Lungu stands with regards the PF presidency as is being asserted, Kambwili said he does not understand why the UPND gets scared when they see Lungu in public.

“They must know that the man is a statesman who ruled this country,” Kambwili said, adding that Lungu is a free person. “They should just live with it that president Lungu exists and will… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-extremely-scared-of-lungu-kambwili/