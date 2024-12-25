UPND finally has its first born in Luapula – Imenda



By Esther Chisola



UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says the victory in the Kawambwa by-election is one of the wins that has seen the ruling party having its first born member of parliament in Luapula province.





Last week, the people of Kawambwa went to the polls to election their member of parliament after their previous representative Nixon Chilangwa was found guilty and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for malicious damage.





The by-elections saw UPND’s Nason Musonda scooping the seat and being the first UPND member of parliament to ever be elected in Kawambwa.





In an interview with Daily Revelation, Imenda said UPND was happy to have finally won the Kawambwa seat.



“The win means that we have our first born MP in that region in Luapula because





