UPND FIRST ANNIVERSARY SET FOR AUGUST 24

Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, has noted that the official commemorative activities to recognise the first year in office for the United Party for National Development-UPND, will be organised in communities on 24th August, 2022.

24th August represents the anniversary of Inauguration Day when President Hakainde Hichilema took oath.

Kasanda says government also shares the excitement and emotion many members of the public feel around the anniversary of the Election Day, on 12th August, when many people queued for hours to assert their democratic right to affect change.

And UPND National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, notes his party only assumed leadership of the country upon accepting the instruments of power by Hichilema on 24th August, 2021.

He says 12th August, 2021 was merely a voting day with the current Head of State being an opposition leader at the time and can therefore not be used as a day to commemorate the one year anniversary.

Mweetwa has since advised jubilant Zambians to hold on to their excitement for 24th August, 2022 saying the party and government will soon announce a series of programs to commemorate the day.