UPND goes for ECL’s immunity

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on its Members of Parliament to move a motion to remove the former Head of State Edgar Lungu’s immunity.

  2. What are PF scared of? Edgar wanted his immunity removed but they have been insisting UPND should not dare, they will not support the motion.

