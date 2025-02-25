“UPND GOVERNMENT ATTRACTS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR LUSAKA”



By Timmy Nyambe.



In a significant move to boost economic growth and development in Lusaka, the government of President Hakainde Hichilema has successfully engaged visiting Chinese investors in a meeting aimed at exploring potential investment opportunities in the city.





Lusaka Town Clerk Eng. Liftery Ndaba and Lusaka City Council (LCC) Director of Engineering Eng. Victor Chawinga attended the meeting, which was chaired by MLGRD Permanent Secretary For Administration Dr. Gabriel Pollen, at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).





This development is an example to President Hichilema’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment and attracting foreign investment to Zambia. Since taking office, the UPND government has implemented various initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth and job creation.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has also been instrumental in promoting economic development, emphasizing the need for a positive business landscape to drive job growth and prosperity.





The meeting with Chinese investors is a step in the right direction, demonstrating the government’s efforts to foster partnerships and collaborations that can benefit the people of Lusaka and Zambia as a whole.



WAGON MEDIA