UPND GOVERNMENT BECOMING AN INTERNATIONAL LAUGHING STOCK- Nasson Msoni

UPND GOVERNMENT BECOMING AN INTERNATIONAL LAUGHING STOCK



The UPND government should stop embarrassing itself and making itself an international laughing stock by persistently denying the obvious human rights violations.



The insinuations by the UPND government that the recently produced UNHCR report is inaccurate and has accounts of embellishments, is shameful and totally hogwash.



In so far as the victims of human rights violations are concerned, the report is a true reflection of what is happening in the country.



The UNHCR report is not born out of an imaginary foreign abstract document but based on true facts and real victims.



We counsel the UPND government to understand that we live in a global village where nothing can be swept away under the carpet.



It is a well known and established fact that the UPND government is at the centre of human rights abuses.



It is a missed opportunity for the UPND government to acknowledge wrongdoing and start fixing up instead of trashing and ridiculing the UNHCR report.



They will certainly be consequences for this kind of behavior on individuals identified who are a hinderance to the growth of democracy and human rights.



The US state department report is likely to reflect the same kind of abuses reflected in the UNHCR report.



In a nutshell it is time for the international community to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC