“UPND GOVERNMENT DELIVERS AGAIN: KALABO TOWN COUNCIL ACQUIRES NEW TRUCK TO BOOST SERVICE DELIVERY”



By Timmy



In a move that underscores the UPND government’s commitment to improving the lives of Zambians, the Kalabo Town Council has procured a brand-new 4X4 Utility Truck under the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funding. This significant investment, valued at ZMK2, 287,955.27, is set to enhance service delivery in Liuwa Constituency, Kalabo District.



The newly acquired truck, purchased from CFAO Mobility Zambia Limited, will be utilized for various purposes, including the transportation of relief food, building materials for community projects, and solid waste management. This development is a testament to the UPND government’s dedication to addressing the needs of local communities.





Liuwa Member of Parliament and Finance and National Planning Minister, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has urged the Council Management to ensure the truck is put to good use, ultimately benefiting the people of Liuwa Constituency





This latest development is a clear indication of the UPND government’s efforts to deliver on its promises, despite the challenges faced by the previous administration. The acquisition of the truck demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens.





