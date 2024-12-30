UPND GOVERNMENT DO NOT DESERVE TO BE AT THE HELM OF POWER, SAYS SOCIALIST PARTY.



By Ennie Kishiki



Socialist Party General Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, has charged that the UPND government do not deserve to be at the helm of power, due to the failed promises they promised the people of Zambia.





Speaking during a media briefing over the weekend, Dr. Musumali, said Zambians are looking forward to changing government and giving chance to other political parties.





Dr. Musumali, said it is disappointing to note that the UPND government is focusing on creating by-elections and forgetting the suffering of the Zambian people.





He added, that it is important for the Zambian people to understand that the money being used for the by-elections is tax payers’ money, which he said should be stopped.





Dr. Musumali, said it is disappointing to note that, the UPND government feels that the opposition political parties are weak, when in the actual sense they have created a tough environment for opposition political parties to work from.

