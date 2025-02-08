UPND GOVERNMENT HOLDS HISTORIC AND TRANSFORMATIVE PASS-OUT CEREMONY FOR COUNCIL POLICE



February 7, 2025



Chongwe – In a significant move to strengthen local governance and law enforcement, the UPND government has successfully held the first-ever pass-out of 241 Intake 1/2025 officers’ ceremony for council police officers under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



Speaking at the ceremony, the guest of honor, Mr. Garry Nkombo, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said that well-trained council police officers are essential for enforcing civic laws and maintaining public order.



Furthermore, the minister revealed that the government has introduced Professional Development Programmes (PDPs) aimed at equipping officers with modern law enforcement skills to enhance their effectiveness in their work.



Moreover, Mr. Nkombo reaffirmed the government’s strong stance against cadreism, stressing that markets and bus stations must be managed fairly and transparently under the full control of local councils.



He, therefore, urged the newly trained officers to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism in their duties, ensuring that public spaces remain safe and orderly.



In addition, Mr. Nkombo commended trainers and facilitators for their dedication to shaping the future of local law enforcement.



He encouraged the graduating officers to embrace their roles with honor and commitment, marking the beginning of a new era in Zambia’s local governance and law enforcement.



At the same event, Permanent Secretary for Administration in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, reminded the people and every Zambian to take responsibility in maintaining clean and orderly surroundings.



“It is the duty of everyone to be responsible and clean their surroundings,” Mr. Haamaundu said.



Meanwhile, Chalimbana Principal, Mr. James Paipe, thanked the minister and his entire entourage for gracing the pass-out parade and emphasized the importance of continuous training for council police officers to enhance service delivery.



Notably, the training, conducted in partnership with Chalimbana Local Government Training Institute and Geoffrey Mukuma Paramilitary Training School, focused on local governance systems, security techniques, and community policing strategies.



Ultimately, this milestone event underscores the government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to decentralization, law and order, and efficient service delivery.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM