UPND GOVERNMENT IS TO BLAME FOR THE CORRUPTION IN THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS – SIKAILE C SIKAILE

UPND GOVERNMENT IS TO BLAME FOR THE CORRUPTION IN THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS



The corruption within the Ministry of Health is a significant concern that reflects the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s lack of foresight. When the UPND assumed power in 2021, some of us offered genuine advice on establishing a system aligned with the President’s and party’s vision to ensure timely and quality service delivery to our citizens. Unfortunately, this advice was disregarded. Subsequently, President Hakainde Hichilema publicly acknowledged that certain individuals were working against his directives and indicated that it was time for their departure, having given them ample time to change.





Recently, the Minister of Health confirmed corruption in the recruitment process. We commend the Minister for his honesty. However, it is evident that the UPND government has been infiltrated by detrimental elements, and corruption is silently eroding its foundations. The government’s failure to reform the system and send a clear message to public office holders that misconduct will not be tolerated is a significant oversight. One cannot expect to produce quality outcomes using compromised components; similarly, a corrupt system cannot deliver effective services. This issue is not isolated to the Ministry of Health; reports have emerged of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects where funds have disappeared.





Reports have surfaced indicating that individuals are paying up to K20,000 to secure positions within the Ministry of Health, a practice that starkly contradicts President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to merit-based recruitment. Such actions not only undermine the President’s vision but also erode public trust in the government’s ability to implement fair and transparent hiring processes. Addressing these corrupt practices is essential to uphold the integrity of the administration and ensure that recruitment is based solely on merit, as promised.





Recent incidents have raised concerns about Zambia’s security effectiveness. For instance, in August 2024, former Member of Parliament Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda escaped custody while awaiting trial for serious offenses, later being apprehended in Zimbabwe. Additionally, on New Year’s Eve, a police officer, reportedly under the influence, released 13 suspects from custody, allowing them to flee. These events highlight significant lapses in the country’s security and law enforcement systems.





It is crucial for the UPND government to recognize that regardless of the number of opportunities President Hichilema introduces for Zambia, relying on a flawed system that undermines his vision will yield minimal progress. The government has retained individuals who previously opposed it and now expects them to perform optimally. If all members of the government were as committed as the President, we would have witnessed more substantial progress by now. Regrettably, some trusted individuals are more focused on personal enrichment than on supporting the President’s agenda. While these issues may remain concealed for now, they will inevitably surface in the future.





My advice to the UPND government is that combating corruption and achieving significant developmental milestones is unattainable with a compromised system. Individuals in certain positions who speak ill of President Hichilema cannot be expected to deliver services he advocates for promptly. In fact, some of them take pleasure in the government’s struggles. The UPND government and its leaders must distinguish between political and religious organizational dynamics.





I wish the UPND government can learn something from the newly elected USA president Trump.In his initial weeks back in office, President Donald Trump has exemplified how a leader can swiftly implement their vision through decisive executive actions. By signing a series of executive orders, he has rapidly reshaped federal policies to reflect his ideological stance. Notably, he has withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, halted foreign climate finance, and initiated the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). These actions demonstrate the power of executive authority in enacting substantial changes that permeate the entire government structure, underscoring the importance of decisive leadership in aligning governmental systems with a president’s vision.





To the contrary, Despite the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s commitment to rural development through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the initiative has faced significant challenges that hinder its effectiveness. A 2024 report by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) highlights several hurdles in CDF implementation, particularly in rural areas. These include delays in project completion due to limited capacity among local contractors, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and logistical challenges such as poor road networks. In many cases, rural areas have struggled with lower utilization rates of the funds allocated compared to urban districts, leading to a gap in the impact of CDF.





A recent Afrobarometer survey indicates that while the majority of Zambians are aware of the CDF, two-thirds of those familiar with the fund believe that CDF-funded projects benefit only a few individuals, and half do not know of any CDF-funded project in their constituency. The biggest challenge to the implementation of CDF-funded projects, according to ordinary Zambians, is poor guidelines on how CDF should be utilized, followed by political interference.





These issues suggest a lack of a robust system to champion the President’s vision for equitable rural development. The absence of a dedicated presidential team to oversee and ensure the effective utilization of CDF allocations has resulted in missed opportunities for meaningful progress in rural areas. To realize the intended developmental goals, it is imperative for the UPND government to establish a forceful oversight mechanism that can address these challenges and maximize the impact of the CDF.





The UPND must take decisive action to address internal corruption and align its system with the President’s vision to ensure effective service delivery and national development.



SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST