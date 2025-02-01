UPND GOVERNMENT READY TO WORK HAND IN HAND WITH THE CHURCH – ELIAS MUBANGA



February 1,2025



PAMBASHE -The Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga, has reaffirmed the UPND government’s commitment to partnering with the church in fostering national development.





“The SDA Church has been a vital pillar in national development through its schools, hospitals, and other facilities.”



Speaking when he joined the Lwenge Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church for worship in Pambashe, Mr. Mubanga commended the church not only for its contributions to infrastructure and social services but also for its role in shaping values and morals in society.





“The church plays a critical role in instilling discipline, integrity, and good morals, which are essential for national progress.”



He assured the congregation that the UPND administration, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, is eager to collaborate with faith-based institutions to bring development to all corners of the country.





“We want to see churches benefit from the CDF and other initiatives that support community development.”



The minister further encouraged the church to take full advantage of government empowerment programs, including the decentralized Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





“As a government, we are here to support your projects, and I personally commit to assisting in the completion of this church.”





In a gesture of support, Mr. Mubanga pledged to donate all window frames and install glass for the Lwenge SDA Church building to expedite its refurbishment.



©️The Falcon