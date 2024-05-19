UPND GOVERNMENT SHOULD RESPECT AND UPHOLD THE RULE OF LAW- Nason Msoni

UPND GOVERNMENT SHOULD RESPECT AND UPHOLD THE RULE OF LAW

It is not the role of the police to pilot democracy.



The behaviour exhibited by the police in Kabwe is shocking and is an indictment on the UPND government.

Clearly it is sinking so low for any self respecting government to be interrupting an in-house meeting.



We think that this behaviour is unacceptable and does not fit in democratic dispensation.



We all must condemn the persistent pursuing and harassment of the former President.



We urge the UPND government introspect on its conduct and revert back to constitutional rule.

Nasson Msoni

All peoples Congress (APC)