UPND GOVERNMENT TO MAINTAIN CLINIC FOR HOMOSEXUAL PEOPLE AT UTH.
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will not close the special clinic catering for the homosexual community at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in Lusaka as doing so would derail the fight against HIV/AIDS for which it was established.
And Mr Mwiimbu has denied threatening anyone that openly speaks against homosexuality and that the new dawn administration shall not entertain homosexuality.
Meanwhile, government has warned opposition political parties and foreign entities who have been brought in the country to train the LGBTQ community to champion homosexuality agenda.
Source: Camnet TV
Where have you been when pf built-in that clinic?
Look at who’s talking! Kabimba way before Sata died reported you for trying to force him to have sex with you. He has also been on record of accusing publicly of being involved in homo- sexuality and being sponsored by countries pushing for homosexual recognition in Zambia! You have chosen to remain quiet which says alot about about you.
Ain’t you a faggot yourself? Just asking…
This is very sad. Why even pretend that we don’t recognize homosexuality when there is even a government clinic for them at a government hospital.Something is really wrong with politicians.
The trouble in Zambia is that we don’t own our health system. The various sponsors and donors own it. Our poorly paid health workers continue falling victim to the enticement of donor money. They will be told to open a clinic for Sodomites in return for funding and without shame, they will go ahead. In the end you have too many vertical programs at MOH. Efforts to move towards integrated Service delivery will always remain elusive due to vested interests by those in charge of such program.
We have not forgotten how MOH created the HIV stigma problem by creating special corners only for those living with HIV. When you see your boyfriend or girlfriend visiting that corner then ninshi vasila … Kikikiki.
Can we work on better integration of services. There is no need to come up with separate clinics for every disease or group of people!
What government clinic is for homosexuals? The level of stupidity in calling an HIV clinic overrun by heterosexuals is immeasurable. Jesus