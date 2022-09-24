UPND GOVERNMENT TO MAINTAIN CLINIC FOR HOMOSEXUAL PEOPLE AT UTH.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will not close the special clinic catering for the homosexual community at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in Lusaka as doing so would derail the fight against HIV/AIDS for which it was established.

And Mr Mwiimbu has denied threatening anyone that openly speaks against homosexuality and that the new dawn administration shall not entertain homosexuality.

Meanwhile, government has warned opposition political parties and foreign entities who have been brought in the country to train the LGBTQ community to champion homosexuality agenda.

Source: Camnet TV