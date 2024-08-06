UPND GOVERNMENT VS WORLD PROTESTS

By Mark Simuuwe

Protests in ;

1. UK – due to bad economy and killing of three people

2 . Nigeria -bad economy , lack of recruitment of youths by government, almost for the same reason

3. Kenya – government failing to recruit youths for employment , same reason also , high unemployment, high taxes and introduction of more taxes

4. Bangladesh -, bad economy, unemployment levels , failed leadership , almost same reason – Prime Minister resigns and flees to India .

Then I was asked a question- how is your government managing to recruit thousands of youths , paying retirees , free education and financing it fully , building over 1000 classroom blocks across the country under CDF, and attracting investment worth billions of US dollars revamping mining sector , paying suppliers to government and increasing budget for society under CDF amid the world economic challenges?

My answer: Quality leadership and right priorities and learning from the past mistakes in which Ukwa bags were stolen at the expense of citizens, inflated figures in the procurement process , 48 mysterious houses , 42 fire tenders , ambulances purchased above market price , poor policies such as scrapping off meal allowances for students .

Pending on the agenda to be resolved :

1. Loadshedding

2. Reduce cost of doing business

3. Refuse cost of basic necessities like Mealie meal and relish .

Then we are done with the key issues !

Ends //