THIS government cannot manage to bring me down because previous regimes have tried in the past to no avail because I’m a genuine businessman, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba said a number of regimes in the past had tried to bring him down but that they had failed to do so because he was a straight forward individual who had earned his contracts genuinely.

“People should check their facts. I’m a well-established and stable businessman who has worked for the things I have done and for your own information previous governments have tried so hard to bring me down,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said all those who were claiming that he was dubiously awarded a contract worth US$4.4 million by Zesco to supply wooden poles were being malicious and did not check their facts.

He challenged them to produce evidence and even confirm with Zesco because there was nothing like him being awarded a contract of US$4.4 million.

Mr Mwamba said the people who were making such claims were not being genuine and challenged Zesco to put the matter to bed once and for all.

He said the claims were rubbish and that he had never been awarded such a contract by Zesco at any particular time.

Mr Mwamba said that people needed to stop behaving like headless individuals who did not have facts on issues.- Daily Nation