UPND Govt cheated that they had paid Faith Musonda’s K65 million to Students when infact not- Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the United
Party for National Development (UPND) government cheated
zambians like small children.
Kafwaya says UPND cheated that they had paid Faith Musonda’s
K65 million to Students when infact not.
“From Faith Musonda’s K65 million to 2023 FIC report of K13.5
Billion illicit financial flaws.
You won’t believe it, UPND cheated us as though they were
cheating small children that they had paid that Faith Musondas
K65M to students. And the lies became too much. At every
opportunity and every leadership level, it was lies lies lies.
So we decided to bring this lie to the fore. We took advantage
of the leaked AG management letter for ACC.
What would follow was something else. It would even lead to the
abrogation of standing orders where the speaker ordered a
minesterial statement on another against the standing order
which prohibits the same business coming back to the floor
within six months. This one was repeated in a matter of days.
For me, worrying about standing orders was over the top given
that the constitution could be abrogated in broad day light,
what about National Assembly standing orders? It should be a
piece of cake.
Now, there was some imagination in therms of what UPND could
cheat us about Faiths’ money. What is UPND going to tell us
about K13.5BN FIC revelation? Why isn’t there excitement on the
part of ACC and DEC on this reports revelations?
Ba UPND mwasebana. Ubu nibukabwalala – bupompwe – munshibila
nsala.
After ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na
FIC. Awe mwandi ni sundown!”
Point of correction . . . It’s not Faith Musonda’s money. It’s money stolen by Lungu and faith musonda in conjunction with the former bank governor
It is not cheating, but lying
No point
I thought this guy is a qualified accountant