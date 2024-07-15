UPND Govt cheated that they had paid Faith Musonda’s K65 million to Students when infact not- Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the United

Party for National Development (UPND) government cheated

zambians like small children.

Kafwaya says UPND cheated that they had paid Faith Musonda’s

K65 million to Students when infact not.

“From Faith Musonda’s K65 million to 2023 FIC report of K13.5

Billion illicit financial flaws.

You won’t believe it, UPND cheated us as though they were

cheating small children that they had paid that Faith Musondas

K65M to students. And the lies became too much. At every

opportunity and every leadership level, it was lies lies lies.

So we decided to bring this lie to the fore. We took advantage

of the leaked AG management letter for ACC.

What would follow was something else. It would even lead to the

abrogation of standing orders where the speaker ordered a

minesterial statement on another against the standing order

which prohibits the same business coming back to the floor

within six months. This one was repeated in a matter of days.

For me, worrying about standing orders was over the top given

that the constitution could be abrogated in broad day light,

what about National Assembly standing orders? It should be a

piece of cake.

Now, there was some imagination in therms of what UPND could

cheat us about Faiths’ money. What is UPND going to tell us

about K13.5BN FIC revelation? Why isn’t there excitement on the

part of ACC and DEC on this reports revelations?

Ba UPND mwasebana. Ubu nibukabwalala – bupompwe – munshibila

nsala.

After ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na

FIC. Awe mwandi ni sundown!”