UPND GOVT CHOOSES TO GIVE MORE MONEY TO THE MINES

Hon. Miles Sampa Wrote;

This afternoon I and other colleagues in PF were resent in the House voted against the Bill that effectively seeks to give back about $140M to Mines owners starting 2023 via proposed further relaxation of the existing terms and conditions of Zambia’s Mineral Royalty Tax (MRT).



We lost the Vote 59- 27 but very confident that one day we refer to this vote to express where our colleagues would have gone wrong and that we reminded them of the wrong routes currently being proposed and implemented.

The together We Can

MBS07.12.2022