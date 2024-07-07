UPND govt giving away national resources like condoms – Nawakwi
… And those saying I shut up tell your mothers to do so
FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says she cannot keep quiet when national resources are being given away like condoms to foreigners by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.
And Nawakwi, who appeared before the police yesterday after she was summoned, said she requested them to interview her on another day as she had lost a brother… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-govt-giving-away-national-resources-like-condoms-nawakwi-and-those-saying-i-shut-up-tell-your-mothers-to-do-so/
This Nawakwi thing is back again. Now talking about how condoms are given, let her tell us how they are distributed coz we thought people buy them at their own choice and also to a lesser extent nowadays, given by some organizations again by choice. If there is another way they are distributed, likened to the way resources are; she needs to tell us, we would like to learn. But issue is if there is a way this Nawakwism could be quite forever, we would have somewhat sanity. She is a pollutant and certainly not good for our ears. A very sarcast being she is. How do you have a mother who says tell your mothers! What is she made of kanshi?
Frustrated cow. This woman.