ERB REDUCES ELECTRICITY TARIFFS FOR LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLDS

By Darius Choonya

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced electricity tariffs for low-income households that consume 100 Units or less per month, effective May 1st, 2023.

Previously, low-income consumers would pay K47 for 100 units, but with this reduction, they will now be spending K40.

However, this reduction is only for the period 2023.