UPND Govt lacks sense of Direction- Dr Fred M’membe

UPND under HH lacks sense of Direction

Dr Fred M’membe wrote

26th October 2022

This UPND government is too self-satisfied and too little criticised for its own good or for ours. They have tried to silence all the critical voices by appointing critics or potential critics to some boards, commissions and so on and so forth. They are also openly interfering with the work of important institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the Judiciary and Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). This is not a recipe for governing well. The wheel of fortune turns and that which once appeared fresh, with the passing of time goes to seed.

We do not underestimate the UPND or the aggressive path to leadership that they have taken, to win at all cost. In the years before the election, they tenaciously laid bare the areas of life and policy where the public felt dissatisfied and angry with the PF and its government. They did not win merely by default, but because they managed to capture the public mood. Today, they have become arrogant and all we hear is FIMBA UPOKE!

Today the UPND government may want to appear that they are strong and confident, but problems lie ahead. They don’t seem to know where they are headed, and that is dangerous. UPND’s great achievement is directionless leadership: they appear to be in control, but no one knows where they are leading. Upto today, they have failed to define the purpose of their government. We perceive no ideological roots. We can detect no sense of direction. They are high on boasting, show offs, bragging, rhetoric, posturing and promises. But they will in the end be judged not on what they say but on what they do.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party