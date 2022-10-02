UPND GOVT SEE’S ZAMBIANS AS SLAVES, NOWONDER THEY ARE PUTTING MONEY INTO FOREIGNERS, CHARGES NAWAKWI
“In all fairness, when you look at what PF did, the activities which they were starting; fish farming, cashew nuts, cassava processing, sugarcane plantation they had foresight.
These ones (UPND administration), they are just following in the footsteps of PF, and because they are not the originators of the ideas they are going to fail,” said FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to Daily Revelation media.
“I am very disappointed from the minister’s budget presentation because they are saying stabilise inflation, stabilise the Kwacha and grow the economy. For them they see a Zambian as a perpetual slave and worker. They have no idea that a Zambian can be an employer. I don’t see anywhere where they are saying a Zambian can be a business person. They are putting money in foreign owned enterprises; mines, the farm blocks.” – Daily Revelation
One bitter person.
It is a problem to disappointing madam sausage
Ba Nawakwi…..mu experience yenu mwakwata in Finance, what do you know? Just sit tight and enjoy the ride….
I did not know that even farm blocks are for foreigners, but you EN, you are a business woman and you produce sausages and employ people, where is your disappointment coming from?
Nawakwi you are a failure. Just be quiet!!
She forgot the stupid borrowing, stealing and defaulting on loans?
GTFOH, PF stooge.
Edith Nawakwi’s jealousy will kill her. She presented the worst budget in the history of Zambia. Her government was more interested in lighting up marketplaces with highly inefficient light bulbs, consuming more electricity without any plans to produce more. I wish Zambian journalists would be researchers who can dig into the archives and reveal Nawakwi’s budget. She condemns the UPND government for going to the IMF when she was always abroad begging for debt relief from the western countries. Please, put this woman in her place and retire her in the national interest. She has nothing to offer Zambians, and it is a pity that we will have a state funeral one day for someone who is so destructive just because she was once a minister. By the way, the government should scrap this state funeral issue for former ministers. Many do not deserve the honour.
Nincompoop Nawakwi!! She has no direction!!