UPND GOVT SEE’S ZAMBIANS AS SLAVES, NOWONDER THEY ARE PUTTING MONEY INTO FOREIGNERS, CHARGES NAWAKWI

“In all fairness, when you look at what PF did, the activities which they were starting; fish farming, cashew nuts, cassava processing, sugarcane plantation they had foresight.

These ones (UPND administration), they are just following in the footsteps of PF, and because they are not the originators of the ideas they are going to fail,” said FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to Daily Revelation media.

“I am very disappointed from the minister’s budget presentation because they are saying stabilise inflation, stabilise the Kwacha and grow the economy. For them they see a Zambian as a perpetual slave and worker. They have no idea that a Zambian can be an employer. I don’t see anywhere where they are saying a Zambian can be a business person. They are putting money in foreign owned enterprises; mines, the farm blocks.” – Daily Revelation