UPND GOVT SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT: NO FERTILIZER IMPORT BAN



By Timmy



In a bid to dispel misconceptions, the Zambian government has clarified that there is no ban on fertilizer imports. This reassurance comes on the heels of Zambia’s achievement of self-sufficiency in D-Compound fertilizer production, thanks to investments in local manufacturing.



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo reaffirmed that private entities are free to import fertilizers that meet national standards, despite the growth in domestic production. This commitment to open market policies aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for food security and economic resilience.





Zambia’s ability to meet its D-Compound fertilizer demand is a testament to the government’s efforts to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports. United Capital Fertiliser’s investments in local production have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.





The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring affordable fertilizer access, long-term self-sufficiency, and maintaining open market policies. Stakeholders are urged to consult the Ministry of Agriculture for procurement guidance.





We commend the UPND government for promoting a favorable business environment, encouraging private sector participation, and prioritizing food security. This is a step in the right direction for Zambia’s economic growth and development.





