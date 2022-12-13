UPND GOVT TERMINATES 197 ROAD CONTRACTS

By New Dawn Reporter

THE UPND government has with immediate effect terminated close to 200 road contracts in seven provinces perceived to be opposition strongholds.

According to letters, addressed to all council secretaries and Town clerks, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has since directed that all contractors stop working and vacate the sites.

In Eastern Province alone 14 districts have been affected.

Other provinces that have so far received the letters are Lusaka, Eastern, Central, Copperbelt, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula Provinces respectively.