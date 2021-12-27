UPND GOVT WILL NOT DO ANYTHING, IT WILL ONLY BE COMMISSIONING THE WORKS PF LEFT, LUBINDA.

… As he predicts further fuel price increment.

Lusaka… Monday, December 27, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda says the UPND has no plan for Zambia, therefore they will only be commissioning infrastructure which were left by his government.

Mr Lubinda indicated that his government had put up alot of infrastructure across the country which no government has ever done.

He said in the shortest period of time the PF made sure that all corners of the country received a share of infrastructure.

Speaking on Millenium Television programme last night, Mr Lubinda said the only thing which will make the UPND government busy is commissioning.

He said Zambians will continue seeing the government officials going round the country to commission the works done but they will not do anything to show that Zambians if they made a right decision to elect them.

“Everyone is able to see the infrastructure we had put up in this country. We had embarked on massive development which no any other government has done.

So what Zambians will witness during the UPND regime is just commissioning activities.

“And mind you they will not be praised for commissioning these works,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Lubinda has urged Zambians to be ready for further fuel price increment next year.

He said the 30 percent increment was not the actual plan therefore new prices will be introduced.