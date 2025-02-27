“UPND GOVT’S ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE GAINS MOMENTUM: ACC CONCLUDES AGRO FUELS PROBE”



By Timmy



In a significant milestone in the fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has concluded its investigations into the awarding and cancellation of the fuel contract to Agro Fuels. The ACC has submitted its recommendations to relevant authorities for action, demonstrating the UPND government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.





The ACC’s probe into TAZAMA officials is also progressing well, with investigations advancing into alleged corrupt practices. Additionally, the Commission is investigating the Ministry of Defence’s awarding of a $21.2 million contract to DLS International Group Limited of Kenya, citing abuse of authority and failure to follow applicable laws.





The Patriotic Front’s recent demands for an update on the Agro Fuels investigation are an example of the UPND government’s efforts to tackle corruption head-on. The ACC’s swift action in concluding the probe and submitting recommendations for action demonstrates the government’s dedication to eradicating corruption.





We commend the UPND government for its unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency. This is a significant step towards restoring public trust and ensuring that those responsible for corrupt practices are held accountable.





What do you think about this development? Share your thoughts by commenting, liking, and sharing this post!



WAGON MEDIA