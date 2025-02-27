“UPND GOVT’S PRUDENT WATER MANAGEMENT: KARIBA DAM WATER LEVELS RISE”



By Timmy



The Zambezi River Authority’s allocation of 27 billion cubic meters of water for power generation at Kariba Dam in 2025 is an example of the UPND government’s effective water management strategies. This equal sharing between ZESCO Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) ensures a stable power supply for both countries.





Thanks to the 2024/2025 rainfall season, Kariba Dam’s water levels have risen by nearly 1 meter, with forecasts indicating further improvement. This is a significant development, as it will enhance power generation and stabilize the energy supply.





The UPND government’s commitment to prudent water management and power generation is evident in this positive trend. We commend the government’s efforts to ensure a reliable energy supply, which is essential for Zambia’s economic growth and development.





What do you think about this development? Share your thoughts by commenting, liking, and sharing this post!



WAGON MEDIA