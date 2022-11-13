UPND HAPPY WITH PAYING PEACEKEEPERS 100% ALLOWANCES

By Brian Hantuba

Deputy Chairman, Homeland Security under the United Party for National Development – UPND, Brigadier General Gershom Chungu (Retired) is happy at the signing of a Statutory Instrument – SI that will see members of the Zambia Defence Force receive 100 percent allowances for their bravery in peace keeping missions around the world.

He states that President Hakainde Hichilema’s signing of the S.I represents the fulfillment of another election campaign promise by the UPND, which has long been awaited by the Defense Force.

Chungu observes that men and women in uniform risk their lives to maintain global peace and security but have suffered injustice at the hands of successive governments with regards to their allowances.

He says the President’s move is a display of appreciation for the contributions of the armed forces that is highly appreciated.

Chungu narrates that defence forces have displayed exemplified courage and dedication to duty when called upon by organizations such as the United Nations – UN and the African Union – AU among others

He is confident that the move will give men and women in uniform a reason to courageously discharge their duties with diligence knowing that their government has their best intentions at heart.