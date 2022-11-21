UPND HARASSMENT OF OUR NORTHERN PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON- Fred M’membe

UPND HARASSMENT OF OUR NORTHERN PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON

There’s a systematic UPND harassment of our Northern Province chairperson Comrade Matilda Lungu (Mrs Makungo) and her husband Mr Teddy Makungo.

Since the ward by-election in Senga Hill which we questionably lost by four votes, the UPND leadership in Northern Province, including the provincial minister, had been trying to get our provincial chairperson defect to their party. But she has refused.

Now they have resorted to threats, intimidation and harassment of our chairperson and her husband.

Last week the UPND provincial leadership organised cadres to go and attack our chairperson and other Socialist Party leaders working with her in Mbala and Senga Hill.

Quick intervention helped to avert the attacks.

Now they have resorted to harassing the bus transport the husband has been running since 1995. They are interfering with loading of the buses, especially in Kasama.

We urge UPND leaders and the police to stop these harassments and infringements of our chairperson and her husband’s transport business. If they fail to do we will have no option but seek legal redress against those involved.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

November 21, 2022