UPND HAS ACHIEVED A LOT SINCE 2021 – CHAATILA

MOOMBA Area Member of Parliament, Fred Chaatila, has taken pride in the New Dawn Administration’s achievements since forming government in 2021, saying Zambia has regained its respect in the international community.

He says this is evidenced by the President’s engagements abroad, explaining that leaders from other nations are eager to learn how he has managed to improve the country’s economy.

Chaatila notes that critics of the President have accused him of travelling too frequently, however arguing that his trips abroad are the result of other World Leaders inviting him to their nations.

He has urged residents of Moomba constituency to exercise patience as they await the delivery of social services, saying President Hichilema and his government are up to the task of developing the country.

Chaatila was speaking when he visited the area on Sunday to celebrate the procurement of Track Loader Backhoe – TLB as well as the arrival of Moomba’s Constituency Development Fund – CDF Monitoring vehicle.

Meanwhile, Monze Town Council Chairperson, Powell Mutenguna, thanked the people of Moomba Constituency for their support to the United Party for National Development -UPND, saying the purchase of the CDF vehicle is the result of their votes in the 2021 General Elections.

He proudly noted that several roads in constituency have been graded since the party formed government, adding that more development projects be implemented.

