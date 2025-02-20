UPND has appointed Hon.Peter Phiri as a Provincial chairperson for Eastern

PETER PHIRI IS NEW UPND EASTERN PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON



The ruling UPND has appointed Eastern Province Minister, Peter Phiri as its provincial Chairperson.





The party has also appointed Alex Phiri as provincial Chairperson in charge of Administration while immediate past deputy Treasurer, Matongo has been elevated to top treasurer.





Announcing the development to the Press at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House in Lusaka today, UPND secretary General, Batuke Imenda disclosed that the party has also reinstated

Lyson Nyirenda as Eastern Province Youth Chairperson and Hellen Phiri Women’s Wing chairperson.





Mr Imenda, who admonished the newly appointed to work hard in uniting and strengthen the party in the province, said the announcement of the five (5) members is part of the process aimed at filling the 44.





A fortnight ago, the UPND dismantled the party’s provincial structure citing disunity, endless divisions and confusion.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM