UPND has been rigging elections in Southern Province – KBF

UPND has been rigging elections in S/Province – KBF



By Esther Chisola



Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube has charged that the UPND has been rigging elections in Southern Province.





And Fube said remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema that United States of America President Donald Trump had slapped Zambia on both cheeks only showed how he personally felt slapped as opposed to Zambians.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fube vowed to ensure that President Hichilema leaves office after the 2026 general elections.



“UPND cannot win the 2026 elections unless they are planning to rig. That is why that (Civil Service Commission chairperson) Dr (Choolwe) Beyani is fighting the census report,” Fube said. “They have been rigging, they have been stealing





