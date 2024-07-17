UPND HAS BORROWED MORE THAN PF DID IN DECADE, SAYS MPUNDU

The UPND has in the last three years borrowed more internally than the PF did in the 10 years that they were in power, Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu says.

Mr Mpundu, an Independent, said the UPND have borrowed more than the PF that was why the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has failed to disclose how much they have borrowed both in parliament and when he featured on ZNBC TV.

Mr Mpundu said when PF borrowed they invested in hospitals, schools, built roads and tollgates which were now reaping billions of kwachas.

“I’m not a spokesperson of the PF and I agree that there was some mismanagement of the resources they borrowed but they invested the money. For example, the tollgates which were bringing in a lot of money and the UPND want to give them away to their friends,” he said.

Daily Nation Zambia