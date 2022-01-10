UPND HAS CAUSED BY-ELECTION CANCELLATION

The Patriotic Front has described as unfortunate an action by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to cancel the Kabwata By-election set for 20th January 2021.

PF Member of the Central Committee In-Charge of Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda, says it is unfortunate that the ECZ can act on a second letter of the resigned Candidate.

Mr. Nakacinda says the cancellation of the Kabwata By-election has been caused by the UPND that have at all cost been trying to find ways of stopping the election.

He says the UPND has instigated cancellation so that they can change their unknown and unpopular candidate to further buy time.

He says the ECZ has played to the gallery by allowing a group of liars to manipulate the by-election.

Mr. Nakacinda was speaking to the Media this afternoon.