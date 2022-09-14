UPND has created leadership gap at ECZ to capture, abuse it

By Diggers Editor

WHEN we look at the developments that have taken place in the recent few weeks, we notice a clear failure on the part of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to stand its ground.

When it comes to accepting or rejecting nomination of aspiring candidates, it is clear that they were lured into a mistake that has caused a serious damage to the image of the institution.

As we have stated in previous opinions, the issuing of a statement where they pointed out their plan to reject nominations of those whose seats had been nullified, was totally wrong.

It was a prejudicial move that should have actually cost someone a job at the Commission. That statement was a directive to the returning officer to reject nominations of specific individuals whom that statement was targeting.

Our understanding is that the Commission should have accepted the nomination of those candidates, as long as they have met the other conditions, and leave it to any aggrieved party to go to court.

The law provides a seven-day window in which the nomination of candidates can be scrutinized and challenged by anyone who has a ground for doing so. This was more democratic, fair and progressive, as opposed to saying "we won't accept your nominations because the court has said this"…