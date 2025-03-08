UPND has delivered what PF failed to do in 10 years – HH



By Mubanga Mubanga



President Hakainde Hichilema says his government has done what others failed to do in 10 years.





Speaking at Kasama Airport, upon arrival for the Women’s Day Celebration this morning, President Hichilema said the UPND had brought development to the whole country.





“Many have failed to do for ten years. Free education, abana ba nshiwa, abana babapina kuya kusukulu ukwabula ukulipila (orphans, the children of poor people are able to go to school without paying anything),” President Hichilema said.



Credit: Daily Revelation