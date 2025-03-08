UPND has delivered what PF failed to do in 10 years – HH
By Mubanga Mubanga
President Hakainde Hichilema says his government has done what others failed to do in 10 years.
Speaking at Kasama Airport, upon arrival for the Women’s Day Celebration this morning, President Hichilema said the UPND had brought development to the whole country.
“Many have failed to do for ten years. Free education, abana ba nshiwa, abana babapina kuya kusukulu ukwabula ukulipila (orphans, the children of poor people are able to go to school without paying anything),” President Hichilema said.
I fail to understand our president and his logic.
We had free education all through KK days, and he never not even once boasted about that. We did not have 100 pupils per classroom, as is the case now. Free education is a basic right. You will never hear the postman boasting that he had delivered letters, because that is his job.
Where is the Kwacha right now Mr. President? What about loadshedding, corruption, cost of living, and basic civil rights of expression? Where are our minerals? What foreign investment have you brought it Mr. President, having made record trips abroad signing millions of MOUs that only look good for cameras? What about tribalism Mr. President? Who have you appointed in all key parastatal positions?
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore, a visionary President that has transformed his country in less than 2 years, yet works very quietly delivering to his people.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Reject
Let them know this that our country is at peace today because UPND is a Unifier and not a segregative government.
Without Peace, there can be no development!
CONGRATULATIONS MR PRESIDENT!
No one can fit in your shoes today
NO ONE CAN ARGUE THAT PF STARTED THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF OUR ECONOMY AND WASTEFUL EXPENDITURE ON PARTY AFTER PARTY.
SUBSTANDARD INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVES THAT WERE A CONDUIT OF FINANCIAL PILFERAGE FOR VIOLENCE SPONSORSHIP, GASSING, ORGAN HARVESTING IN THE NAME OF RITUAL KILLINGS, DELINQUENT BEHAVIOUR SPONSORSHIP, DIVIDE AND RULE, POLITICAL MURDERS ETC.
WHAT CAN PF SAY TODAY THAT WILL ATTRACT THE ZAMBIANS BACK TO THEM?
FORWARD WITH UPND!
CONGRATULATIONS MR PRESIDENT!
