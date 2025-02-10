UPND has dissolved its Eastern Province & Petauke District structures, citing divisions in the province

UPND DISSOLVES EASTERN PROVINCE, PETAUKE DISTRICT COMMITTEES
…as IMENDA says party worried about magnitude of UPND East divisions
UPND secretary General, Batuke Imenda says the party has with immediate effect dissolved the Eastern Province, the Petauke District and Petauke Constituency committees.
And Batuke Imenda, who disclosed that the affected lower organs in the Province to report directly to the party secretariat, says the move is aimed at resolving the intra-party divisions that have continued to characterise the ruling party in Eastern Province.
Addressing the Press at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House today, Mr Imenda says it was President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire to see a united front that transcends petty squabbles and one that should outlive its predecessors.
Mr Imenda further said the unending infighting and cartels that have been the order of the day in the Eastern Province leading to the general citizenry in the region being deprived of much-needed information on the numerous attainments that the New Dawn administration has scored.
He also underscored the party’s resolve to ensure that deserving party functionaries were quickly identified and made to fill the vacant positions.
Mr Imenda also paid growing tribute to party members who campaigned in the just-ended Mpongwe, Nalikwanda, Pambashe and Petauke Central by elections.
UPND MEDIA TEAM
So everywhere Upnd loses they will dissolve their party structures. Then after you lose next year in August you will dissolve yourselves. That will be better.
The issue here is that UPND in power does not know how to campaign, the key word is “in Power”, because at this point you cannot say when we come in power we will do this and that, now it is reality, it is about for instance we have resolved the KAMONO issue as government and people are getting their money, we have resolved the electricity issue, we have managed to reduce the cost of leaving ETC, those things that affect the people directly and which you have practically resolved are the issues you are supposed to bring out and not word competition with the opposition. you are in power so you have to just show what you have done which has affected the people positively, and do not say things you have already dwelled on time and time again because you will sound like a broken record, yours is to show progressive achievements i.e one after the other, then you will achieve your objective, I can hasten to say at this point you are lagging behind as a ruling party, PULL UP, PULL UP, because there will be no second chance if you do not pull up.
Let’s put the ball on the ground nothing has been lost.Organization is the answer and this is the time.The party must quickly check all areas even where there is harmony.And make the areas happy.