UPND has dissolved its Eastern Province & Petauke District structures, citing divisions in the province

UPND DISSOLVES EASTERN PROVINCE, PETAUKE DISTRICT COMMITTEES

…as IMENDA says party worried about magnitude of UPND East divisions

UPND secretary General, Batuke Imenda says the party has with immediate effect dissolved the Eastern Province, the Petauke District and Petauke Constituency committees.

And Batuke Imenda, who disclosed that the affected lower organs in the Province to report directly to the party secretariat, says the move is aimed at resolving the intra-party divisions that have continued to characterise the ruling party in Eastern Province.

Addressing the Press at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House today, Mr Imenda says it was President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire to see a united front that transcends petty squabbles and one that should outlive its predecessors.

Mr Imenda further said the unending infighting and cartels that have been the order of the day in the Eastern Province leading to the general citizenry in the region being deprived of much-needed information on the numerous attainments that the New Dawn administration has scored.

He also underscored the party’s resolve to ensure that deserving party functionaries were quickly identified and made to fill the vacant positions.

Mr Imenda also paid growing tribute to party members who campaigned in the just-ended Mpongwe, Nalikwanda, Pambashe and Petauke Central by elections.

UPND MEDIA TEAM