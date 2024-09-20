UPND has failed, must go Jean Chisenga tells Parley



MAMBILIMA Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament, Jean Chisenga yesterday told Parliament that the UPND government has failed and that it was time for the administration to be hounded out of government.



Ms Chisenga said one of the duties of opposition MPs was to give advice to government and the best advice she could offer was that the Hakainde Hichilema administration had lamentably failed and should therefore be voted out in the 2026 general elections.