UPND has failed, must go Jean Chisenga tells Parley
MAMBILIMA Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament, Jean Chisenga yesterday told Parliament that the UPND government has failed and that it was time for the administration to be hounded out of government.
Ms Chisenga said one of the duties of opposition MPs was to give advice to government and the best advice she could offer was that the Hakainde Hichilema administration had lamentably failed and should therefore be voted out in the 2026 general elections.
If this MP will stand for re-election in 2026, she is the one who will go. She will lose her seat, so be careful what you wish for others madam.
This calibre of leadership is very poor. Alternative solutions to our challenges should be offered regardless of partisan affiliation. The ruling and opposition party have a shared responsibility to better the lives of Zambians. Dishing out unqualified, unsupported blanket statements is just bitterness, malice and schyopedity. Zambia deserves better than this. Our young people in parliament are a serious letdown.
Surely are these law makers we should vote for?
Is this indeed a law maker? What has she done in her Constituency?
I doubt if her Constituency has moved even an inch in the last 60 years. Before she was born in fact.
What has she achieved herself in her constituency? Someone please educate me of her achievements in her personal life and as an MP for her to call other people as failures.