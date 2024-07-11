UPND has failed Zambians – Wynter Kabimba

UPND has failed Zambians – Kabimba

THE UPND has lamentably failed Zambians in the economic area and has instead plunged citizens into deep economic hardship as most Zambians are feeling the effects of the country’s runaway economy, Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba, the leader of the Economic Front (EF) says it is no longer debatable that the UPND has failed to revive the economy because Zambians have continued wallowing in deeper poverty after being promised better, cheaper and easier cost of living.

“There is no doubt that we are living in a runway economy, I think has the UPND has failed to manage the economy of this country, it’s not a debatable issue that things that things are expensive,” Mr Kabimba said.