UPND has Felix Mutati sold Zampost Or borrowed €10 million? Felix Mutati likes $ million deals.

Konkomalimba Kapumpe Wrote

GOVERNMENT has signed a memorandum of understanding worth €10 million with ASSECO, Europe’s sixth biggest software company, to enhance Zampost operations. Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said the agreement will see the digitising of the telecommunications company.

Copperbelt University can easily do any software upgrade or digitising of Zampost at a far less amount. They have proved themselves through a much more complicated software they supplied to ZRA. Its reliable, user friendly and cheaper. I dont even know why you cancelled their contract?

For hardware upgrades? You could have easily given Zambians to act as agents for speacfic locations like multichoice (DSTV) does. Thats employment and empowerment. Surely most Zambians can afford five computers. Even Upnd cadres that need the much needed employment and empowerment.

Now this technology upgrades by Europeans will reduce the number of employees and make money over us probbaly for the next 20 years ( agreement is not public). This old Ministers don’t even know that the chaps are only coming with applications worth ZMK 100,000 and lie that it’s worth £5 million pounds.

The is the same nonsense that happened to Znbc, it’s now just a ka channel fit for YouTube and other Foriegn companies are minting.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe