UPND HAS GAINED GROUND IN LUAPULA PROVINCE.

THE ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has won the Sokontwe Ward By-election in Milenge District in Luapula Province.

UPND Candidate Charles Safeli polled 611 votes against his closest rival Rabby Kunda of the Socialist Party (SP) who polled 516 votes.

Milenge Constituency Returning Officer Tom Mwansabamba declared Mr. Safeli as the duly elected candidate.

Mr. Mwansabamba stated that Patriotic Front (PF) Candidate Morgan Mayani received 147 votes while Independent Candidate Patrick Chola got 10 votes.

“From the three polling stations namely Mashika, Riverside and Sokontwe, a total of 1,322 votes were cast of which 38 were rejected as invalid,” he said.

And UPND Official Alex Mwale said the victory is a sign that the ruling party has gained ground in all the parts of the country.

“We have penetrated a province which was previously believed to be the bedroom of the now opposition PF,” Mr. Mwale said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Safeli promised to deliver on his campaign promises of developing Sokontwe Ward.

Mr. Safeli also thanked his supporters for having confidence in him and entrusting him with the responsibility of running the affairs of the community at Ward level.

