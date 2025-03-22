UPND HAS NO HIDDEN AGENDA ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT



March 21,2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed claims by opposition parties suggesting a hidden agenda in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.





Speaking during a Chapter One Foundation engagement meeting at Mulungu Conference Center in Lusaka, UPND National Consultant Oliver Shalala assured stakeholders that all proposed amendments serve the best interests of the Zambian people.



He emphasized that the inclusion of women, youths, and persons with disabilities in decision-making positions is meant to promote equality and inclusivity.





Mr. Shalala highlighted that the delimitation clause is designed to channel more resources to large constituencies, fostering balanced development across the country.



He assured participants that the UPND government has no intention of scrapping the 50+1 threshold or introducing controversial constitutional changes.





The amendments, he explained, are focused on increasing representation in Parliament and enhancing governance structures.



He further stated that restructuring constituencies and wards through delimitation will improve service delivery and ensure a fair distribution of resources.





Mr. Shalala reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to eliminating costly by-elections, redirecting funds towards national development projects.





He also pointed out the need to amend Article 52(6) and Article 70(1)(d) to remove discriminatory clauses that hinder Zambia’s democratic progress.





Stakeholders will continue engaging in consultations to ensure that the amended constitution reflects the aspirations of future generations.



©️ The Falcon