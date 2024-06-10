UPND HAS ONLY BORROWED US$1BN, SAYS NOEL NKOMA

ECONOMIST Noel Nkoma says Government has only attracted about US$1 billion gross external debt from the time the United Party for National Development (UPND) took over power in 2021.

Mr Nkoma, who is National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Board Chairperson, said the narrative being paddle that the UPND Government was attracting debt faster that the PF did in 10 years was incorrect.

He claimed that at the close of 2023, the debt went up to US$14.5 billion https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/