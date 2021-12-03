IT’S 9/10 FOR THE UPND’s 100-DAYS IN OFFICE-VEEP

Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango says the United Party for Nation Development (UPND) government has performed exemplary in its 100 days in office.

Responding to a question from Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa during the vice question time in parliament this morning, Ms. Nalumango says at the scale of 1-10, the UPND government scored 9.

And Mrs. Nalumango has attributed the good performance to government efforts’ to remove cadres in the markets and its enhanced fight against corruption.

She has however indicated that more efforts are being put in place to ensure that the livelihoods of the Zambian people are improved.

Meanwhile Mrs. Nalumango says government is confident that the prices of the essential commodities are not likely to up any time soon due to the reduced inflation rate.

Mrs. Nalumango further says government is committed to ensuring that the inflation rate reduces further in order to arrest the escalation in the prices of the commodities.