UPND HAS SCORED MORE THAN PF IN 10 YEARS – ELVIS NKANDU.
Minister of Youth , Sports and Arts , Mr. Elvis Nkandu claims that , there are alot achievements which the United Party for National Development (UPND) have attained compared to the 10 years of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power .
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Falcon News in Lusaka , the Kaputa Member of Parliament (MP) , Mr. Nkandu is optimistic that , by the time the UPND will be clocking five years in government , the suffering of the people are going to reduce drastically .
He was quick to point out that , many of the interventions that are being implemented are meant to caution the problems that citizens are experiencing .
The Minister of Youth , Sports and Arts explains that , if the UPND government had not put in place these alternatives , the sufferings of the Zambians would have been much higher than what is currently obtaining .
Further , Hon. Nkandu echoes that , some of the ongoing empowernment programs such as the Small Medium Enterprise Development , Constituency Development Fund (CDF) offering loans and grants are some of the measures put in place to solve some of the hurdles facing the citizens.
The Minister reveals that , when the UPND government came into power , they knew that they would face many challenges , in reference to the huge inherited mountain of debt , and as such they could not sit idle and that is why interventions were put place as evidenced by the distributions of grants in the Ministry of Youths , Sports and Arts among others .
