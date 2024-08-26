UPND has turned Judiciary into a looting machine – Dr. Canisius Banda

UPND has turned Judiciary into a looting machine – Dr Banda



THE UPND government has turned the judiciary into a money-making machine and a conduit to looting state coffers through political consent judgements in favour of its cadres, Dr. Canisius Banda has said.



Dr. Banda said it has become common knowledge that UPND member can sue the State for being traumatised and wrong prosecution because the Attorney General was there to enter consent judgement and pay them huge amounts of money.



Dr Banda, the former UPND vice president for administration claimed that shoddy dealings have predominated the UPND governance, saying there was a scandal nearly every other week under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, which had cultivated a culture of kickbacks, bribery and illicit money flows.