UPND HAS TWO THIRDS NEEDED TO PASS AMENDMENTS – MILUPI



We have the two thirds majority needed to pass constitutional amendments, says Infrastructure and Housing minister Charles Milupi.



And Milupi has said some road works that were primed to be worked on have been put under question mark following the hold on the Millenium Challenge Account by the United States of America.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Milupi said the UPND could not have started the constitutional amendment process if they knew they did not have the numbers.





“So, the point we are making is that, if you look at the



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-has-2-3-needed-to-pass-amendments-milupi/